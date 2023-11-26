The Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers are slated to play in a Week 12 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Drew Sample score a touchdown in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent stats and trends.

Will Drew Sample score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a TD)

Sample's 10 catches have turned into 71 yards (10.1 per game) and one score. He has been targeted 13 times.

In one of seven games this season, Sample has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Drew Sample Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Rams 1 1 7 0 Week 4 @Titans 1 1 -1 0 Week 6 Seahawks 1 1 4 0 Week 8 @49ers 1 0 0 0 Week 9 Bills 4 3 30 1 Week 10 Texans 3 2 12 0 Week 11 @Ravens 2 2 19 0

