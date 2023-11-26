Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Jets on November 26?
For those wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Nashville Predators and the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, is Filip Forsberg a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a goal)
Forsberg stats and insights
- Forsberg has scored in seven of 19 games this season, and had multiple goals in four of those games.
- He has attempted three shots in one game against the Jets this season, and has scored two goals.
- On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated one goal and seven assists.
- He takes 4.3 shots per game, and converts 13.4% of them.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have conceded 55 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 15.4 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Forsberg recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Blues
|3
|2
|1
|17:11
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|18:36
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|2
|0
|18:54
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|18:16
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|21:20
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Coyotes
|3
|2
|1
|21:36
|Home
|L 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Jets
|2
|2
|0
|20:51
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|17:55
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Oilers
|3
|1
|2
|17:04
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|18:56
|Away
|L 4-2
Predators vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
