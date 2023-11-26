Joe Mixon has a good matchup when his Cincinnati Bengals face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Steelers allow 127.7 rushing yards per game, 10th-worst in the league.

On the ground, Mixon has collected a team-high 605 yards (60.5 ypg) on 153 attempts. He's scored four rushing touchdowns. In addition, Mixon has recorded 188 receiving yards (18.8 ypg) on 31 catches, with one receiving TD.

Mixon vs. the Steelers

Mixon vs the Steelers (since 2021): 4 GP / 89.2 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

4 GP / 89.2 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD Two opposing rushers have recorded 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Steelers during the 2023 season.

Pittsburgh has given up one or more rushing TDs to six opposing players this year.

No player has rushed two or more TDs against the Steelers this season.

The 127.7 rushing yards per game yielded by the Steelers defense makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked rush defense.

The Steelers have the No. 7 defense in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed, conceding six this season (0.6 per game).

Joe Mixon Rushing Props vs. the Steelers

Rushing Yards: 67.5 (-111)

Mixon Rushing Insights

Mixon has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in five games (50.0%) out of 10 opportunities.

The Bengals, who are 21st in NFL play in points scored, have passed 64.5% of the time while running 35.5%.

He has handled 73.2% of his team's 209 rushing attempts this season (153).

Mixon has a rushing touchdown in four games this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has scored five of his team's 20 offensive touchdowns this season (25.0%).

He has 26 red zone rushing carries (89.7% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Mixon's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Ravens 11/16/2023 Week 11 16 ATT / 69 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 5 REC / 31 YDS / 1 TD vs. Texans 11/12/2023 Week 10 11 ATT / 46 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 2 REC / -1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 11/5/2023 Week 9 14 ATT / 37 YDS / 1 TD 6 TAR / 5 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/29/2023 Week 8 16 ATT / 87 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 10/15/2023 Week 6 12 ATT / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs

