The New Mexico State Aggies (3-4) take on the Louisville Cardinals (2-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Louisville vs. New Mexico State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky TV: ACC Network Extra

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Louisville Stats Insights

The Cardinals make 41.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points lower than the Aggies have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).

Louisville is 1-1 when it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.

The Cardinals are the 51st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aggies rank 154th.

The 74.4 points per game the Cardinals put up are only 2.7 more points than the Aggies give up (71.7).

Louisville has a 1-1 record when putting up more than 71.7 points.

Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last season, Louisville put up 1.6 more points per game (66.0) than it did in road games (64.4).

The Cardinals allowed 71.9 points per game last year at home, which was 9.2 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (81.1).

When it comes to three-pointers, Louisville performed worse in home games last season, sinking 6.5 three-pointers per game with a 31.7% three-point percentage, compared to 6.9 per game with a 37.3% percentage on the road.

Louisville Upcoming Schedule