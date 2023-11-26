The Louisville Cardinals (2-3) take on the New Mexico State Aggies (3-4) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Louisville vs. New Mexico State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Louisville vs. New Mexico State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Louisville vs. New Mexico State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Louisville Moneyline New Mexico State Moneyline BetMGM Louisville (-7.5) 143.5 -350 +280 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Louisville (-7.5) 143.5 -315 +250 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Louisville vs. New Mexico State Betting Trends

Louisville has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

A total of three out of the Cardinals' four games this season have gone over the point total.

New Mexico State has won one game against the spread this year.

The Aggies and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of four times this season.

Louisville Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Oddsmakers rate Louisville considerably higher (82nd in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (168th).

With odds of +50000, Louisville has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

