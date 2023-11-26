The Louisville Cardinals (1-1) play the New Mexico State Aggies (1-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. This clash is available on ACC Network Extra.

Louisville vs. New Mexico State Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 26

Sunday, November 26 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

Louisville Top Players (2022-23)

El Ellis: 17.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Jae'Lyn Withers: 8.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Mike James: 10.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK JJ Traynor: 6.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Brandon Huntley-Hatfield: 6.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

New Mexico State Top Players (2022-23)

Deshawndre Washington: 11.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Xavier Pinson: 13.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK DaJuan Gordon: 9.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Issa Muhammad: 9.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Marchelus Avery: 8.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Louisville vs. New Mexico State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Louisville Rank Louisville AVG New Mexico State AVG New Mexico State Rank 340th 63.9 Points Scored 73.7 129th 324th 75.8 Points Allowed 71.7 231st 288th 29.8 Rebounds 33.3 86th 256th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 9.1 121st 288th 6.3 3pt Made 7.5 166th 361st 9.3 Assists 12.1 264th 327th 13.8 Turnovers 12.3 224th

