Louisville vs. New Mexico State November 26 Tickets & Start Time
The Louisville Cardinals (1-1) play the New Mexico State Aggies (1-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. This clash is available on ACC Network Extra.
Louisville vs. New Mexico State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Louisville Top Players (2022-23)
- El Ellis: 17.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jae'Lyn Withers: 8.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Mike James: 10.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- JJ Traynor: 6.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Brandon Huntley-Hatfield: 6.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
New Mexico State Top Players (2022-23)
- Deshawndre Washington: 11.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Xavier Pinson: 13.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- DaJuan Gordon: 9.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Issa Muhammad: 9.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Marchelus Avery: 8.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Louisville vs. New Mexico State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Louisville Rank
|Louisville AVG
|New Mexico State AVG
|New Mexico State Rank
|340th
|63.9
|Points Scored
|73.7
|129th
|324th
|75.8
|Points Allowed
|71.7
|231st
|288th
|29.8
|Rebounds
|33.3
|86th
|256th
|7.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9.1
|121st
|288th
|6.3
|3pt Made
|7.5
|166th
|361st
|9.3
|Assists
|12.1
|264th
|327th
|13.8
|Turnovers
|12.3
|224th
