When the Nashville Predators play the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, will Ryan McDonagh score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Ryan McDonagh score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

McDonagh stats and insights

McDonagh is yet to score through 12 games this season.

He has taken zero shots in one game against the Jets this season, but has not scored.

McDonagh has picked up one assist on the power play.

Jets defensive stats

On defense, the Jets are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 55 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

McDonagh recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Blues 1 0 1 18:39 Away W 8-3 11/22/2023 Flames 2 0 2 21:23 Home W 4-2 11/2/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:18 Away L 4-2 10/31/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:41 Away L 5-2 10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 21:21 Home W 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:54 Home L 3-2 10/21/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:46 Home W 5-1 10/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 22:33 Away W 4-1 10/17/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:10 Home L 6-1 10/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:24 Away L 3-2

Predators vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

