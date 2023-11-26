How to Watch Titans vs. Panthers on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 12
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Something has to give when the Tennessee Titans (3-7) bring a three-game losing streak into a meeting November 26, 2023 with the Carolina Panthers (1-9), who are on their own three-game losing streak.
We provide more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Titans vs. Panthers
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Titans Insights
- The Titans score 16.8 points per game, 10.7 fewer than the Panthers give up per outing (27.5).
- The Titans average 286 yards per game, 22.6 fewer yards than the 308.6 the Panthers give up per outing.
- This season, Tennessee averages 105 rushing yards per game, 24.4 fewer than Carolina allows per outing (129.4).
- The Titans have turned the ball over 12 times this season, five more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (7).
Titans Home Performance
- The Titans put up 24.5 points per game at home (7.7 more than their overall average), and give up 18.5 at home (2.9 less than overall).
- At home, the Titans accumulate 337.3 yards per game and concede 313.8. That's more than they gain overall (286), but less than they allow (343.1).
- Tennessee accumulates 189.3 passing yards per game at home (8.3 more than its overall average), and gives up 210.8 at home (20 less than overall).
- The Titans rack up 148 rushing yards per game at home (43 more than their overall average), and give up 103 at home (9.3 less than overall).
- The Titans' offensive third-down percentage at home (40%) is higher than their overall average (33.1%). And their defensive third-down percentage at home (29.6%) is lower than overall (40%).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Titans Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/2/2023
|at Pittsburgh
|L 20-16
|Amazon Prime Video
|11/12/2023
|at Tampa Bay
|L 20-6
|CBS
|11/19/2023
|at Jacksonville
|L 34-14
|CBS
|11/26/2023
|Carolina
|-
|FOX
|12/3/2023
|Indianapolis
|-
|CBS
|12/11/2023
|at Miami
|-
|ESPN
|12/17/2023
|Houston
|-
|CBS
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.