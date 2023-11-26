Should you bet on Trenton Irwin getting into the end zone in the Cincinnati Bengals' upcoming Week 12 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Trenton Irwin score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +333 (Bet $10 to win $33.30 if he scores a TD)

Irwin's 16 receptions (22 targets) have netted him 191 yards (27.3 per game) and one TD.

Irwin, in five games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Trenton Irwin Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 @Titans 1 1 17 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 10 8 60 0 Week 8 @49ers 2 2 24 0 Week 10 Texans 4 2 54 1 Week 11 @Ravens 5 3 36 0

