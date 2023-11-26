The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-2) look to build on a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (3-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Western Kentucky vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: Place Bell Arena in Laval, Quebec
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Western Kentucky Stats Insights

  • The Hilltoppers are shooting 43% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • Western Kentucky is 3-1 when it shoots better than 42.5% from the field.
  • The Hilltoppers are the 54th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 113th.
  • The Hilltoppers score 80.2 points per game, only three more points than the 77.2 the Bulldogs give up.
  • Western Kentucky is 3-0 when scoring more than 77.2 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Western Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Western Kentucky performed better in home games last season, averaging 77.1 points per game, compared to 67.8 per game on the road.
  • The Hilltoppers ceded 69 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 72.8 on the road.
  • In home games, Western Kentucky averaged 1.8 more treys per game (8.4) than away from home (6.6). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to in road games (33.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Western Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Kentucky State W 95-75 E. A. Diddle Arena
11/24/2023 Bowling Green W 72-65 Place Bell Arena
11/25/2023 Canisius L 85-77 Place Bell Arena
11/26/2023 UNC Asheville - Place Bell Arena
11/29/2023 Campbellsville - E. A. Diddle Arena
12/3/2023 Eastern Kentucky - E. A. Diddle Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.