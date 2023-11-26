Sunday's contest features the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-2) and the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (3-3) matching up at Place Bell Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 83-73 win for heavily favored Western Kentucky according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM ET on November 26.

The matchup has no line set.

Western Kentucky vs. UNC Asheville Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Laval, Quebec

Laval, Quebec Venue: Place Bell Arena

Western Kentucky vs. UNC Asheville Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Kentucky 83, UNC Asheville 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Western Kentucky vs. UNC Asheville

Computer Predicted Spread: Western Kentucky (-10.2)

Western Kentucky (-10.2) Computer Predicted Total: 156.0

Western Kentucky has compiled a 1-1-0 record against the spread this season, while UNC Asheville is 0-4-0. The Hilltoppers have a 1-1-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Bulldogs have a record of 4-0-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Western Kentucky Performance Insights

The Hilltoppers outscore opponents by 6.7 points per game (scoring 80.2 points per game to rank 95th in college basketball while allowing 73.5 per contest to rank 237th in college basketball) and have a +40 scoring differential overall.

The 37.7 rebounds per game Western Kentucky averages rank 54th in college basketball, and are 2.7 more than the 35 its opponents pull down per contest.

Western Kentucky makes 2.5 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 4.8 (338th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.3.

The Hilltoppers average 90.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (252nd in college basketball), and give up 83.2 points per 100 possessions (78th in college basketball).

Western Kentucky has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 12.3 per game (197th in college basketball play) while forcing 16 (25th in college basketball).

