The Troy Trojans (1-2) face the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-0) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Troy Game Information

Eastern Kentucky Top Players (2022-23)

Devontae Blanton: 16.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Isaiah Cozart: 9.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.5 BLK

9.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.5 BLK Michael Moreno: 11.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Tayshawn Comer: 8.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Cooper Robb: 7.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Troy Top Players (2022-23)

Zay Williams: 12.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Nelson Phillips: 11.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Christyon Eugene: 12.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Aamer Muhammad: 10.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Kieffer Punter: 8.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Eastern Kentucky vs. Troy Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Eastern Kentucky Rank Eastern Kentucky AVG Troy AVG Troy Rank 30th 78.6 Points Scored 73.2 139th 278th 73.5 Points Allowed 66.8 77th 7th 36.6 Rebounds 31.6 187th 2nd 11.9 Off. Rebounds 9.0 133rd 53rd 8.6 3pt Made 7.7 134th 52nd 14.9 Assists 13.5 143rd 152nd 11.6 Turnovers 12.4 235th

