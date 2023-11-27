Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Grant County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Grant County, Kentucky, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Grant County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Beechwood High School at Grant County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Dry Ridge, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.