The Indiana Pacers, Obi Toppin included, face the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 24, Toppin put up 15 points in a 136-113 win versus the Pistons.

We're going to look at Toppin's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Obi Toppin Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.0 14.2 Rebounds 3.5 3.1 2.5 Assists -- 1.1 1.4 PRA -- 16.2 18.1 PR -- 15.1 16.7 3PM 1.5 0.9 1.2



Obi Toppin Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

Toppin is responsible for taking 8.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.1 per game.

He's connected on 0.9 threes per game, or 6.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Pacers rank 24th in possessions per game with 107.7. His opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the slowest tempos with 102.5 possessions per contest.

The Trail Blazers are the 14th-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 112.7 points per game.

The Trail Blazers are the 25th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 45.9 rebounds per game.

Allowing 26.1 assists per contest, the Trail Blazers are the 18th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Trail Blazers are fourth in the NBA, allowing 11 makes per game.

Obi Toppin vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/14/2023 14 11 1 1 3 0 0 11/25/2022 14 3 2 1 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.