The Portland Trail Blazers (4-12) are heavy underdogs (by 12.5 points) to stop a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (9-6) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Pacers vs. Trail Blazers Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Pacers vs. Trail Blazers Score Prediction

Prediction: Pacers 124 - Trail Blazers 111

Pacers vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Pacers vs. Trail Blazers

Pick ATS: Pacers (- 12.5)

Pacers (- 12.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pacers (-13.0)

Pacers (-13.0) Pick OU: Under (241.5)



Under (241.5) Computer Predicted Total: 235.6

The Pacers' .600 ATS win percentage (9-6-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Trail Blazers' .438 mark (7-9-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Indiana and its opponents have exceeded the point total 93.3% of the time this season (14 out of 15). That's more often than Portland and its opponents have (seven out of 16).

The Pacers have a .556 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (5-4) this season while the Trail Blazers have a .250 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (4-12).

Pacers Performance Insights

Although the Pacers are allowing 125.5 points per game (worst in NBA) on defense, their offense has been excellent, as they rank best in the league by tallying 128.8 points per game.

While Indiana is in the bottom five in the NBA in rebounds per game with 40.1 (second-worst), it ranks 15th in the league with 43.9 rebounds allowed per game.

With 30.3 dimes per game, the Pacers rank best in the league in the category.

Indiana is top-five this season in turnovers, ranking fourth-best in the league with 12.3 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 17th with 13.6 forced turnovers per contest.

The Pacers are thriving when it comes to three-point shooting, as they rank second-best in the league in treys (15.7 per game) and second-best in shooting percentage from beyond the arc (39.4%).

