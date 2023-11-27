The Portland Trail Blazers (4-12) are heavy underdogs (by 11.5 points) to stop a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (9-6) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup's point total is set at 241.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pacers vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pacers -11.5 241.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

Indiana's 15 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 241.5 points 12 times.

The average point total in Indiana's contests this year is 254.3, 12.8 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Pacers have gone 9-6-0 ATS this season.

This season, Indiana has won five out of the nine games in which it has been favored.

Indiana has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -650.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 86.7% chance of a victory for the Pacers.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pacers vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 241.5 % of Games Over 241.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pacers 12 80% 128.8 233.1 125.5 238.2 237.7 Trail Blazers 0 0% 104.3 233.1 112.7 238.2 222.3

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

The Pacers have gone 6-4 over their last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

The Pacers have hit the over in each of their past 10 games.

Indiana owns an identical winning percentage against the spread in home games (.600) as it does in road games.

The 128.8 points per game the Pacers put up are 16.1 more points than the Trail Blazers give up (112.7).

Indiana is 9-4 against the spread and 9-4 overall when scoring more than 112.7 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Pacers vs. Trail Blazers Betting Splits

Pacers and Trail Blazers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pacers 9-6 0-0 14-1 Trail Blazers 7-9 1-1 7-9

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pacers vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights

Pacers Trail Blazers 128.8 Points Scored (PG) 104.3 1 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 9-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 0-0 9-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 0-0 125.5 Points Allowed (PG) 112.7 30 NBA Rank (PAPG) 14 0-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 7-8 0-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-11

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.