Player props can be found for Tyrese Haliburton and Jerami Grant, among others, when the Indiana Pacers host the Portland Trail Blazers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Pacers vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+

BSIN, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pacers vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: +122) 11.5 (Over: -132) 3.5 (Over: -125)

The 24.5 points prop bet set for Haliburton on Monday is 0.9 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (25.4).

He has averaged 0.6 fewer rebounds per game (3.9) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (4.5).

Haliburton has averaged 12.1 assists per game, 0.6 more than Monday's assist over/under (11.5).

Haliburton has averaged 3.9 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 3PM 16.5 (Over: -118) 7.5 (Over: -114) 1.5 (Over: +134)

The 16.5-point over/under set for Myles Turner on Monday is 0.7 less than his season scoring average (17.2).

His rebound average -- 7.5 per game -- equals his prop bet on Monday.

His 1.6 made three-pointers average is 0.1 higher than his over/under on Monday.

Bruce Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 11.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -139) 1.5 (Over: +180)

The 11.5-point total for Bruce Brown on Monday is the same as his scoring average.

His rebounding average -- 4.2 -- is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Monday.

Brown averages 2.8 assists, 0.3 more than Monday's over/under.

Brown, at 1.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers

Jerami Grant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -141) 2.5 (Over: +126) 2.5 (Over: -128)

The 24.5-point prop total for Grant on Monday is 1.7 higher than his season scoring average, which is 22.8.

He averages 0.3 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 3.5).

Grant averages 2.3 assists, 0.2 less than his over/under on Monday.

Grant has connected on 2.7 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

Deandre Ayton Props

PTS REB 14.5 (Over: -111) 11.5 (Over: +104)

The 12.7 points Deandre Ayton has scored per game this season is 1.8 fewer than his prop total set for Monday (14.5).

He has averaged 0.6 less rebounds per game (10.9) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (11.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.