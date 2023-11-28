Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bath County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Bath County, Kentucky has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bath County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Estill County High School at Bath County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Owingsville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.