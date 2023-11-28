Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Calloway County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Calloway County, Kentucky today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Calloway County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fulton County High School at Murray High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Murray, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
