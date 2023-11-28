Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Estill County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Estill County, Kentucky today? We have what you need below.
Estill County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Estill County High School at Bath County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Owingsville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
