The No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (5-1) bring a three-game winning streak into a home matchup with the No. 8 Miami Hurricanes (5-0), who have won five straight. It tips at 7:30 PM ET (on ESPN) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN
Kentucky Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats are shooting 50.6% from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Hurricanes allow to opponents.
  • Kentucky has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the 87th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hurricanes rank 213th.
  • The Wildcats record 21.7 more points per game (94.3) than the Hurricanes give up (72.6).
  • When Kentucky scores more than 72.6 points, it is 5-1.

Miami (FL) Stats Insights

  • The Hurricanes have shot at a 52.4% rate from the field this season, 11.8 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
  • This season, Miami (FL) has a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.6% from the field.
  • The Hurricanes are the 213th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 284th.
  • The Hurricanes score an average of 89 points per game, 16.8 more points than the 72.2 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
  • When Miami (FL) gives up fewer than 94.3 points, it is 5-0.

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Kentucky scored 78.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 71.4 points per game in away games, a difference of seven points per contest.
  • The Wildcats ceded 64.1 points per game last season in home games, which was 6.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (70.9).
  • When it comes to three-point shooting, Kentucky fared better in home games last year, draining 6.6 treys per game with a 38.1% three-point percentage, compared to 5.7 threes per game and a 33.1% three-point percentage in away games.

Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Miami (FL) put up more points at home (83.4 per game) than on the road (75.2) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Hurricanes conceded 3.9 more points per game at home (72.9) than on the road (69).
  • Beyond the arc, Miami (FL) made fewer treys on the road (7.2 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (35.3%) than at home (39.3%) as well.

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Stonehill W 101-67 Rupp Arena
11/20/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) W 96-88 Rupp Arena
11/24/2023 Marshall W 118-82 Rupp Arena
11/28/2023 Miami (FL) - Rupp Arena
12/2/2023 UNC Wilmington - Rupp Arena
12/9/2023 Pennsylvania - Wells Fargo Center

Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 Florida International W 86-80 Watsco Center
11/17/2023 Georgia W 79-68 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/19/2023 Kansas State W 91-83 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/28/2023 @ Kentucky - Rupp Arena
12/2/2023 Notre Dame - Watsco Center
12/6/2023 LIU - Watsco Center

