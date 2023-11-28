The No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (5-1) bring a three-game winning streak into a home matchup with the No. 8 Miami Hurricanes (5-0), who have won five straight. It tips at 7:30 PM ET (on ESPN) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

Kentucky Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 50.6% from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Hurricanes allow to opponents.

Kentucky has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 87th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hurricanes rank 213th.

The Wildcats record 21.7 more points per game (94.3) than the Hurricanes give up (72.6).

When Kentucky scores more than 72.6 points, it is 5-1.

Miami (FL) Stats Insights

The Hurricanes have shot at a 52.4% rate from the field this season, 11.8 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

This season, Miami (FL) has a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.6% from the field.

The Hurricanes are the 213th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 284th.

The Hurricanes score an average of 89 points per game, 16.8 more points than the 72.2 the Wildcats give up to opponents.

When Miami (FL) gives up fewer than 94.3 points, it is 5-0.

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kentucky scored 78.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 71.4 points per game in away games, a difference of seven points per contest.

The Wildcats ceded 64.1 points per game last season in home games, which was 6.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (70.9).

When it comes to three-point shooting, Kentucky fared better in home games last year, draining 6.6 treys per game with a 38.1% three-point percentage, compared to 5.7 threes per game and a 33.1% three-point percentage in away games.

Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Miami (FL) put up more points at home (83.4 per game) than on the road (75.2) last season.

In 2022-23, the Hurricanes conceded 3.9 more points per game at home (72.9) than on the road (69).

Beyond the arc, Miami (FL) made fewer treys on the road (7.2 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (35.3%) than at home (39.3%) as well.

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/17/2023 Stonehill W 101-67 Rupp Arena 11/20/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) W 96-88 Rupp Arena 11/24/2023 Marshall W 118-82 Rupp Arena 11/28/2023 Miami (FL) - Rupp Arena 12/2/2023 UNC Wilmington - Rupp Arena 12/9/2023 Pennsylvania - Wells Fargo Center

Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule