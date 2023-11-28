How to Watch Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (5-1) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they host the No. 8 Miami Hurricanes (5-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. The Hurricanes have won five games in a row.
Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN
Kentucky Stats Insights
- This season, the Wildcats have a 50.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.2% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Hurricanes' opponents have hit.
- Kentucky is 5-0 when it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 88th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hurricanes rank 211th.
- The Wildcats put up 94.3 points per game, 21.7 more points than the 72.6 the Hurricanes give up.
- Kentucky has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 72.6 points.
Miami (FL) Stats Insights
- The Hurricanes have shot at a 52.4% rate from the field this season, 11.8 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
- Miami (FL) is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 40.6% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Hurricanes rank 345th.
- The Hurricanes put up an average of 89 points per game, 16.8 more points than the 72.2 the Wildcats give up.
- When Miami (FL) gives up fewer than 94.3 points, it is 5-0.
Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Kentucky put up 78.4 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 71.4 points per game in away games, a difference of seven points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Wildcats surrendered 64.1 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 70.9.
- In terms of three-point shooting, Kentucky fared better at home last season, making 6.6 threes per game with a 38.1% three-point percentage, compared to 5.7 threes per game and a 33.1% three-point percentage in away games.
Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Miami (FL) scored 83.4 points per game last season. Away, it scored 75.2.
- The Hurricanes allowed 72.9 points per game at home last season, and 69 away.
- Miami (FL) made more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than on the road (7.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.3%) than away (35.3%).
Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Stonehill
|W 101-67
|Rupp Arena
|11/20/2023
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|W 96-88
|Rupp Arena
|11/24/2023
|Marshall
|W 118-82
|Rupp Arena
|11/28/2023
|Miami (FL)
|-
|Rupp Arena
|12/2/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|-
|Rupp Arena
|12/9/2023
|Pennsylvania
|-
|Wells Fargo Center
Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|Florida International
|W 86-80
|Watsco Center
|11/17/2023
|Georgia
|W 79-68
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/19/2023
|Kansas State
|W 91-83
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Kentucky
|-
|Rupp Arena
|12/2/2023
|Notre Dame
|-
|Watsco Center
|12/6/2023
|LIU
|-
|Watsco Center
