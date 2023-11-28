Two streaking squads square off when the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (5-1) host the No. 8 Miami Hurricanes (5-0) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The Wildcats are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Hurricanes, victors in five in a row.

Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky TV: ESPN

Kentucky Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 50.6% from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Hurricanes allow to opponents.

In games Kentucky shoots higher than 41.4% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.

The Wildcats are the 87th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hurricanes rank 213th.

The 94.3 points per game the Wildcats put up are 21.7 more points than the Hurricanes allow (72.6).

When Kentucky puts up more than 72.6 points, it is 5-1.

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last year, Kentucky scored seven more points per game (78.4) than it did on the road (71.4).

Defensively the Wildcats were better in home games last year, allowing 64.1 points per game, compared to 70.9 when playing on the road.

Kentucky averaged 6.6 threes per game with a 38.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 5% points better than it averaged in away games (5.7 threes per game, 33.1% three-point percentage).

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule