Tuesday's game between the Kentucky Wildcats (5-1) and the Miami Hurricanes (5-0) at Rupp Arena has a projected final score of 85-79 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Kentucky squad taking home the win. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on November 28.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Rupp Arena

Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky 85, Miami (FL) 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Kentucky vs. Miami (FL)

Computer Predicted Spread: Kentucky (-6.7)

Kentucky (-6.7) Computer Predicted Total: 164.1

Kentucky's record against the spread this season is 3-3-0, while Miami (FL)'s is 2-1-0. The Wildcats have hit the over in four games, while Hurricanes games have gone over two times.

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats' +133 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 22.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 94.3 points per game (fourth in college basketball) while giving up 72.2 per outing (204th in college basketball).

Kentucky prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 2.5 boards. It is collecting 35.7 rebounds per game (89th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.2 per outing.

Kentucky makes 12.3 three-pointers per game (second-most in college basketball) while shooting 42.5% from deep (fourth-best in college basketball). It is making three more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 9.3 per game while shooting 32.9%.

The Wildcats rank fifth in college basketball by averaging 112.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 124th in college basketball, allowing 86.1 points per 100 possessions.

Kentucky has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 8.2 per game (eighth in college basketball action) while forcing 14.7 (62nd in college basketball).

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

The Hurricanes put up 89 points per game (13th in college basketball) while allowing 72.6 per outing (211th in college basketball). They have a +82 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 16.4 points per game.

The 32.6 rebounds per game Miami (FL) accumulates rank 214th in the nation. Their opponents record 31.6.

Miami (FL) knocks down 3.2 more threes per contest than the opposition, 10.8 (15th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.6.

Miami (FL) has committed 12.4 turnovers per game (206th in college basketball), 1.6 fewer than the 14 it forces (85th in college basketball).

