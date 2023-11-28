The Kentucky Wildcats (2-1) play the Miami Hurricanes (3-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 airing on ESPN.

Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28

Tuesday, November 28 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

Kentucky Top Players (2022-23)

Oscar Tshiebwe: 16.5 PTS, 13.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

16.5 PTS, 13.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.0 BLK Cason Wallace: 11.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Jacob Toppin: 12.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Antonio Reeves: 14.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Chris Livingston: 6.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Miami (FL) Top Players (2022-23)

Norchad Omier: 13.1 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK

13.1 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK Jordan Miller: 15.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Isaiah Wong: 16.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Nijel Pack: 13.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Wooga Poplar: 8.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Kentucky Rank Kentucky AVG Miami (FL) AVG Miami (FL) Rank 113th 74.5 Points Scored 79.1 25th 105th 67.8 Points Allowed 71.9 235th 7th 36.6 Rebounds 32.1 156th 1st 12.1 Off. Rebounds 9.0 133rd 288th 6.3 3pt Made 7.5 166th 46th 15.1 Assists 14.5 75th 84th 10.9 Turnovers 10.7 61st

