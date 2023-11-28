Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) November 28 Tickets & Start Time
The Kentucky Wildcats (2-1) play the Miami Hurricanes (3-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 airing on ESPN.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Kentucky Games
- November 17 at home vs Stonehill
- November 24 at home vs Marshall
- November 20 at home vs Saint Joseph's (PA)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kentucky Top Players (2022-23)
- Oscar Tshiebwe: 16.5 PTS, 13.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Cason Wallace: 11.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jacob Toppin: 12.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Antonio Reeves: 14.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Chris Livingston: 6.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Miami (FL) Top Players (2022-23)
- Norchad Omier: 13.1 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jordan Miller: 15.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Isaiah Wong: 16.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nijel Pack: 13.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Wooga Poplar: 8.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Kentucky Rank
|Kentucky AVG
|Miami (FL) AVG
|Miami (FL) Rank
|113th
|74.5
|Points Scored
|79.1
|25th
|105th
|67.8
|Points Allowed
|71.9
|235th
|7th
|36.6
|Rebounds
|32.1
|156th
|1st
|12.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9.0
|133rd
|288th
|6.3
|3pt Made
|7.5
|166th
|46th
|15.1
|Assists
|14.5
|75th
|84th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|10.7
|61st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.