Can we expect Phillip Tomasino scoring a goal when the Nashville Predators clash with the Pittsburgh Penguins at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Phillip Tomasino score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Tomasino stats and insights

Tomasino has scored in one of 13 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Penguins yet this season.

Tomasino has picked up two assists on the power play.

He has a 5.9% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

On defense, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 52 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 14.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Tomasino recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:29 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Blues 1 0 1 15:36 Away W 8-3 11/22/2023 Flames 1 0 1 11:14 Home W 4-2 11/20/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 14:16 Home W 4-3 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 10:26 Home W 4-2 11/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 10:57 Home L 7-5 11/9/2023 Jets 1 1 0 12:05 Away L 6-3 11/4/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:07 Away W 5-2 10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 7:55 Home W 3-2 OT 10/17/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:13 Home L 6-1

Predators vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

