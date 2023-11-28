Predators vs. Penguins Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 28
The Nashville Predators (10-10) host the Pittsburgh Penguins (10-10) at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, November 28 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT. The Predators have won five straight games.
In the past 10 contests for the Predators (6-4-0), their offense has scored 40 goals while their defense has conceded 31 goals. They have recorded 39 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored seven goals (17.9%).
Predators vs. Penguins Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer model for this matchup calls for a final tally of Predators 4, Penguins 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Predators (-115)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Penguins (+1.5)
Predators vs Penguins Additional Info
Predators Splits and Trends
- The Predators have finished 1-0-1 in overtime games as part of an overall record of 10-10.
- Nashville is 3-3-0 (six points) in its six games decided by one goal.
- In the one game this season the Predators scored just one goal, they lost.
- Nashville has lost all six games this season when it scored exactly two goals.
- The Predators have scored at least three goals 13 times, and are 10-3-0 in those games (to register 20 points).
- In the nine games when Nashville has scored a single power-play goal, it went 5-4-0 to register 10 points.
- In games when it has outshot opponents, Nashville is 6-6-0 (12 points).
- The Predators' opponents have had more shots in eight games. The Predators finished 4-4-0 in those contests (eight points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Predators Rank
|Predators AVG
|Penguins AVG
|Penguins Rank
|11th
|3.35
|Goals Scored
|3.15
|16th
|17th
|3.2
|Goals Allowed
|2.6
|5th
|15th
|31.2
|Shots
|33.9
|1st
|18th
|30.3
|Shots Allowed
|31.2
|20th
|17th
|20.73%
|Power Play %
|12.5%
|26th
|30th
|72.73%
|Penalty Kill %
|85.71%
|8th
Predators vs. Penguins Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
