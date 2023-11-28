Filip Forsberg and Sidney Crosby are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Nashville Predators and the Pittsburgh Penguins meet at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday (at 8:00 PM ET).

Predators vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Predators vs. Penguins Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

One of Nashville's top offensive players this season is Forsberg, who has scored 25 points in 20 games (11 goals and 14 assists).

Forsberg Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Jets Nov. 26 0 1 1 1 at Blues Nov. 24 2 1 3 5 vs. Flames Nov. 22 0 0 0 4 vs. Avalanche Nov. 20 2 0 2 6 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 18 0 1 1 5

Ryan O'Reilly Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Ryan O'Reilly is another of Nashville's top contributors through 20 games, with 10 goals and eight assists.

O'Reilly Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Jets Nov. 26 0 0 0 1 at Blues Nov. 24 1 0 1 2 vs. Flames Nov. 22 1 0 1 3 vs. Avalanche Nov. 20 0 1 1 2 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 18 0 1 1 1

Gustav Nyquist Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Gustav Nyquist's 15 points this season have come via three goals and 12 assists.

Nyquist Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Jets Nov. 26 1 0 1 4 at Blues Nov. 24 0 1 1 2 vs. Flames Nov. 22 0 1 1 3 vs. Avalanche Nov. 20 0 2 2 2 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 18 1 0 1 2

NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins

Sidney Crosby Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Crosby's 13 goals and 11 assists in 20 games for Pittsburgh add up to 24 total points on the season.

Crosby Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 25 0 1 1 5 at Sabres Nov. 24 1 0 1 5 vs. Rangers Nov. 22 0 0 0 4 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 19 0 0 0 4 at Hurricanes Nov. 18 2 0 2 2

Jake Guentzel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Jake Guentzel has helped lead the offense for Pittsburgh this season with seven goals and 16 assists.

Guentzel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 25 1 0 1 6 at Sabres Nov. 24 0 1 1 1 vs. Rangers Nov. 22 0 0 0 6 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 19 0 1 1 5 at Hurricanes Nov. 18 0 1 1 2

