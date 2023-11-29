The Bellarmine Knights (2-5) take on the Louisville Cardinals (3-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Bellarmine vs. Louisville Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Bellarmine Stats Insights

  • The Knights have shot at a 41.3% clip from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points below the 45.8% shooting opponents of the Cardinals have averaged.
  • This season, Bellarmine has a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.8% from the field.
  • The Knights are the 347th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals sit at 25th.
  • The Knights put up an average of 66.7 points per game, 9.0 fewer points than the 75.7 the Cardinals allow.
  • Bellarmine has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 75.7 points.

Bellarmine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Bellarmine put up more points at home (72.1 per game) than on the road (61.2) last season.
  • The Knights gave up fewer points at home (63.3 per game) than on the road (69.8) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Bellarmine sunk fewer treys away (7.2 per game) than at home (9.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (33.2%) than at home (37.8%) as well.

Bellarmine Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Morehead State L 64-51 Freedom Hall
11/21/2023 Midway W 77-56 Freedom Hall
11/26/2023 @ West Virginia L 62-58 WVU Coliseum
11/29/2023 @ Louisville - KFC Yum! Center
12/2/2023 @ Ball State - John E. Worthen Arena
12/4/2023 Boyce - Freedom Hall

