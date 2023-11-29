The Bellarmine Knights (0-4) will be trying to stop a four-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Evansville Purple Aces (1-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Meeks Family Fieldhouse. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bellarmine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming

Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Bellarmine vs. Evansville Scoring Comparison

The Knights score an average of 60.0 points per game, 30.4 fewer points than the 90.4 the Purple Aces allow.

The 73.6 points per game the Purple Aces score are 29.7 fewer points than the Knights give up (103.3).

The Purple Aces shoot 36.3% from the field, 15.3% lower than the Knights allow defensively.

The Knights make 34.3% of their shots from the field, 12.3% lower than the Purple Aces' defensive field-goal percentage.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bellarmine Schedule