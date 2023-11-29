How to Watch Louisville vs. Bellarmine on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Bellarmine Knights (2-5) take on the Louisville Cardinals (3-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
Louisville vs. Bellarmine Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Louisville Stats Insights
- This season, the Cardinals have a 42% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.8% lower than the 44.8% of shots the Knights' opponents have knocked down.
- The Knights are the 347th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cardinals sit at 49th.
- The Cardinals put up 6.3 more points per game (77) than the Knights give up (70.7).
- Louisville is 2-2 when scoring more than 70.7 points.
Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Louisville posted 66 points per game last season in home games, which was 1.6 more points than it averaged in road games (64.4).
- When playing at home, the Cardinals ceded 9.2 fewer points per game (71.9) than when playing on the road (81.1).
- In terms of three-pointers, Louisville performed worse in home games last year, making 6.5 treys per game with a 31.7% three-point percentage, compared to 6.9 per game with a 37.3% percentage on the road.
Louisville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Texas
|L 81-80
|Madison Square Garden
|11/20/2023
|Indiana
|L 74-66
|Madison Square Garden
|11/26/2023
|New Mexico State
|W 90-84
|KFC Yum! Center
|11/29/2023
|Bellarmine
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
