Louisville vs. Bellarmine: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 29
The Bellarmine Knights (2-5) are 4.5-point underdogs against the Louisville Cardinals (3-3) at KFC Yum! Center on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra. The matchup has an over/under set at 138.5 points.
Louisville vs. Bellarmine Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network Extra
- Where: Louisville, Kentucky
- Venue: KFC Yum! Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Louisville
|-4.5
|138.5
Louisville Betting Records & Stats
- Louisville and its opponents have combined to score more than 138.5 points in four of five games this season.
- Louisville's games this year have an average point total of 152.7, 14.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Cardinals have covered the spread twice in five opportunities this season.
- Louisville has won three of the four games it has played as the favorite this season.
- The Cardinals are undefeated in three games this season when favored by -200 or more on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for Louisville.
Louisville vs. Bellarmine Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 138.5
|% of Games Over 138.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Louisville
|4
|80%
|77
|143.7
|75.7
|146.4
|145.7
|Bellarmine
|3
|50%
|66.7
|143.7
|70.7
|146.4
|138.8
Additional Louisville Insights & Trends
- The Cardinals put up 77 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 70.7 the Knights give up.
- Louisville is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall when scoring more than 70.7 points.
Louisville vs. Bellarmine Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Louisville
|2-3-0
|1-2
|4-1-0
|Bellarmine
|3-3-0
|2-2
|3-3-0
Louisville vs. Bellarmine Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Louisville
|Bellarmine
|4-13
|Home Record
|8-6
|0-11
|Away Record
|6-12
|6-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-6-0
|5-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|10-7-0
|66
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.1
|64.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|61.2
|5-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-6-0
|8-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-8-0
