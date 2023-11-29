The Morehead State Eagles (4-3) battle the Austin Peay Governors (3-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at F&M Bank Arena. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Morehead State vs. Austin Peay Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee

TV: ESPN+

Morehead State Stats Insights

This season, Morehead State has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.7% from the field.

The Eagles are the 49th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Governors sit at 83rd.

The Eagles' 72.7 points per game are only 4.6 more points than the 68.1 the Governors allow.

When it scores more than 68.1 points, Morehead State is 3-1.

Morehead State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Morehead State scored more points at home (77.3 per game) than away (63.5) last season.

The Eagles allowed 61.8 points per game at home last season, and 71.3 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Morehead State made fewer treys on the road (7.2 per game) than at home (7.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (33.0%) than at home (37.0%) too.

Morehead State Upcoming Schedule