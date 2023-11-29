Wednesday's game between the Morehead State Eagles (4-3) and Austin Peay Governors (3-4) matching up at F&M Bank Arena has a projected final score of 69-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Morehead State, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on November 29.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Morehead State vs. Austin Peay Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Clarksville, Tennessee Venue: F&M Bank Arena

Morehead State vs. Austin Peay Score Prediction

Prediction: Morehead State 69, Austin Peay 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Morehead State vs. Austin Peay

Computer Predicted Spread: Morehead State (-2.6)

Morehead State (-2.6) Computer Predicted Total: 135.4

Both Austin Peay and Morehead State are 2-3-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. The Governors have a 2-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Eagles have a record of 3-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Morehead State Performance Insights

The Eagles are outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game, with a +33 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.7 points per game (227th in college basketball) and give up 68.0 per outing (127th in college basketball).

The 37.3 rebounds per game Morehead State accumulates rank 51st in college basketball, 10.7 more than the 26.6 its opponents record.

Morehead State knocks down 8.4 three-pointers per game (95th in college basketball), 1.5 more than its opponents. It shoots 33.7% from beyond the arc (157th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 31.6%.

Morehead State has committed 13.9 turnovers per game (300th in college basketball), 2.9 more than the 11.0 it forces (269th in college basketball).

