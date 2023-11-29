The Austin Peay Governors (2-1) will play the Morehead State Eagles (2-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Morehead State vs. Austin Peay Game Information

Morehead State Top Players (2022-23)

Alex Gross: 12 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 2 BLK

Austin Peay Top Players (2022-23)

Elijah Hutchins-Everett: 11.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Morehead State vs. Austin Peay Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Austin Peay Rank Austin Peay AVG Morehead State AVG Morehead State Rank 308th 66.7 Points Scored 69.8 216th 245th 72.3 Points Allowed 66.6 72nd 328th 28.5 Rebounds 32.4 134th 195th 8.4 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st 200th 7.2 3pt Made 7.5 166th 221st 12.5 Assists 13.7 128th 72nd 10.8 Turnovers 10.9 84th

