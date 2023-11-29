The Austin Peay Governors (3-4) are favored by 1.5 points against the Morehead State Eagles (4-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The over/under in the matchup is set at 132.5.

Morehead State vs. Austin Peay Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Clarksville, Tennessee

Clarksville, Tennessee Venue: F&M Bank Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Austin Peay -1.5 132.5

Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Morehead State has played three games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 132.5 points.

Morehead State has a 140.7-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 8.2 more points than this game's point total.

Morehead State has covered the spread twice in five opportunities this year.

Morehead State has come away with one win in the three contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.

This season, the Eagles have won one of their four games when they're the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

Morehead State has an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Morehead State vs. Austin Peay Over/Under Stats

Games Over 132.5 % of Games Over 132.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Austin Peay 3 60% 66.9 139.6 68.1 136.1 134.5 Morehead State 3 60% 72.7 139.6 68 136.1 137.3

Additional Morehead State Insights & Trends

The Eagles' 72.7 points per game are just 4.6 more points than the 68.1 the Governors give up to opponents.

Morehead State is 1-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when it scores more than 68.1 points.

Morehead State vs. Austin Peay Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Austin Peay 2-3-0 1-0 2-3-0 Morehead State 2-3-0 1-3 3-2-0

Morehead State vs. Austin Peay Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Austin Peay Morehead State 7-8 Home Record 14-2 1-13 Away Record 8-9 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 9-3-0 3-9-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 71.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.3 60.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.5 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-9-0

