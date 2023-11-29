Murray State vs. Bradley: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 29
The Bradley Braves (6-0, 0-0 MVC) aim to extend a three-game road winning streak when visiting the Murray State Racers (2-3, 0-0 MVC) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Bradley vs. Murray State matchup in this article.
Murray State vs. Bradley Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Murray State vs. Bradley Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bradley Moneyline
|Murray State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bradley (-4.5)
|141.5
|-190
|+160
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Bradley (-4.5)
|141.5
|-215
|+172
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Murray State vs. Bradley Betting Trends
- Murray State has won one game against the spread this year.
- The Racers have won their only game this season when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.
- Bradley has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.
- The Braves and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of six times this season.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.