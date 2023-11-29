Wednesday's contest that pits the Bradley Braves (6-0, 0-0 MVC) against the Murray State Racers (2-3, 0-0 MVC) at CFSB Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-67 in favor of Bradley, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 29.

The game has no line set.

Murray State vs. Bradley Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Murray, Kentucky

Murray, Kentucky Venue: CFSB Center

Murray State vs. Bradley Score Prediction

Prediction: Bradley 80, Murray State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Murray State vs. Bradley

Computer Predicted Spread: Bradley (-12.5)

Bradley (-12.5) Computer Predicted Total: 147.2

Murray State's record against the spread so far this season is 1-3-0, while Bradley's is 5-1-0. The Racers have a 3-1-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Braves have a record of 5-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Murray State Performance Insights

The Racers' +22 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 77.6 points per game (132nd in college basketball) while giving up 73.2 per contest (227th in college basketball).

Murray State is 95th in the country at 35.6 rebounds per game. That's 6.0 more than the 29.6 its opponents average.

Murray State makes 7.2 three-pointers per game (204th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.6. It shoots 34.0% from deep while its opponents hit 33.7% from long range.

The Racers' 98.0 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 115th in college basketball, and the 92.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 244th in college basketball.

Murray State forces 10.4 turnovers per game (296th in college basketball) while committing 10.2 (65th in college basketball play).

