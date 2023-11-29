How to Watch Northern Kentucky vs. Robert Morris on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Northern Kentucky Norse (3-3, 0-0 Horizon League) look to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Robert Morris Colonials (2-4, 0-0 Horizon League) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Northern Kentucky vs. Robert Morris Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
- Cleveland State vs Youngstown State (6:30 PM ET | November 29)
- IUPUI vs Wright State (7:00 PM ET | November 29)
- Green Bay vs Purdue Fort Wayne (7:00 PM ET | November 29)
- Oakland vs Detroit Mercy (7:00 PM ET | November 29)
Northern Kentucky Stats Insights
- This season, the Norse have a 44.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% lower than the 47.0% of shots the Colonials' opponents have hit.
- The Norse are the 327th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Colonials sit at 313th.
- The Norse score 72.5 points per game, just 0.3 fewer points than the 72.8 the Colonials allow.
- Northern Kentucky has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 72.8 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Northern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Northern Kentucky averaged 72.7 points per game in home games last season, compared to 63.3 points per game on the road, a difference of 9.4 points per contest.
- In home games, the Norse ceded 2.2 fewer points per game (61.6) than away from home (63.8).
- At home, Northern Kentucky sunk 0.2 more three-pointers per game (8.8) than in road games (8.6). It owned the same three-point percentage at home compared to away games (35.8%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Northern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|L 90-66
|Fifth Third Arena
|11/22/2023
|Texas A&M-CC
|W 88-73
|Truist Arena
|11/25/2023
|LIU
|W 72-64
|Truist Arena
|11/29/2023
|Robert Morris
|-
|Truist Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ IUPUI
|-
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|@ Illinois State
|-
|Redbird Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.