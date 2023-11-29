The New York Rangers (15-4-1) host the Detroit Red Wings (11-6-3), who have won three straight, on Wednesday, November 29 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Rangers vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Rangers (-210) Red Wings (+170) 6 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers Betting Insights

The Rangers have won 12 of their 15 games when favored on the moneyline this season (80.0%).

New York is 2-2 (winning 50.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -210 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Rangers a 67.7% chance to win.

In 10 of 20 matches this season, New York and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.

Red Wings Betting Insights

The Red Wings have been an underdog in 16 games this season, and won nine (56.2%).

Detroit has played as a moneyline underdog of +170 or longer twice so far this season. They split the games 1-1.

The implied probability of a win by the Red Wings, based on the moneyline, is 37.0%.

Detroit has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in 12 of 20 games this season.

Rangers vs Red Wings Additional Info

Rangers vs. Red Wings Rankings

Rangers Total (Rank) Red Wings Total (Rank) 66 (15th) Goals 74 (5th) 49 (2nd) Goals Allowed 60 (12th) 19 (5th) Power Play Goals 19 (5th) 9 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 16 (20th)

Rangers Advanced Stats

New York is 7-3-0 against the spread, and 7-2-1 overall, in its last 10 games.

New York hit the over in six of its past 10 games.

The Rangers have had an average of 6.1 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.1 higher than this matchup's over/under.

In the last 10 games, the Rangers have scored 0.7 more goals per game than their season average.

The Rangers' 3.3 average goals per game add up to 66 total, which makes them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

On defense, the Rangers have been one of the best units in league competition, giving up only 49 goals to rank second.

The squad has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +17 this season.

Red Wings Advanced Stats

The Red Wings went 5-3-2 over its past 10 contests, including a 6-4-0 record against the spread during that span.

Detroit has hit the over in five of its past 10 contests.

The Red Wings and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.4 goals in their last 10 games, 0.4 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.

Over their last 10 games, Red Wings' game goal totals average 9.5 goals, 0.8 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Red Wings have the league's fifth-best scoring offense (74 total goals, 3.7 per game).

The Red Wings have conceded 60 total goals (three per game) to rank 12th.

Their seventh-best goal differential is +14.

