Wednesday's game at Thompson-Boling Arena has the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-1) squaring off against the Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) at 5:00 PM ET on November 29. Our computer prediction projects a 82-75 win for Notre Dame.

In their most recent matchup on Saturday, the Volunteers claimed a 76-73 victory over Oklahoma.

The Volunteers came out on top in their last outing 76-73 against Oklahoma on Saturday. The Fighting Irish are coming off of a 90-59 victory over Ball State in their last game on Friday. In the win, Jasmine Powell paced the Volunteers with 19 points. Hannah Hidalgo totaled 25 points, five rebounds and seven assists for the Fighting Irish.

Tennessee vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Tennessee vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction

Prediction: Notre Dame 82, Tennessee 75

Top 25 Predictions

Tennessee Schedule Analysis

The Volunteers' signature win this season came in a 76-73 victory against the No. 22 Oklahoma Sooners on November 25.

The Volunteers have tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (one), but also have tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (two).

Tennessee 2023-24 Best Wins

76-73 over Oklahoma (No. 22/AP Poll) on November 25

84-74 at home over Memphis (No. 153) on November 13

93-64 at home over Florida A&M (No. 274) on November 7

100-73 at home over Troy (No. 284) on November 19

Notre Dame Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season on November 18, the Fighting Irish took down the Illinois Fighting Illini, a top 50 team (No. 48) in our computer rankings, by a score of 79-68.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Fighting Irish are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 10th-most victories.

Notre Dame has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (one).

Notre Dame has tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (three).

Notre Dame 2023-24 Best Wins

79-68 over Illinois (No. 48) on November 18

90-59 on the road over Ball State (No. 111) on November 24

110-52 at home over Northwestern (No. 218) on November 15

104-57 on the road over NJIT (No. 261) on November 12

113-35 at home over Chicago State (No. 355) on November 21

Tennessee Leaders

Sara Puckett: 14.7 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)

14.7 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23) Jewel Spear: 13.5 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (13-for-35)

13.5 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (13-for-35) Jillian Hollingshead: 8.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 47.4 FG%

8.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 47.4 FG% Karoline Striplin: 10.7 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)

10.7 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10) Powell: 12.4 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

Notre Dame Leaders

Hidalgo: 25 PTS, 5.5 AST, 6.3 STL, 56.6 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27)

25 PTS, 5.5 AST, 6.3 STL, 56.6 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27) Maddy Westbald: 13.5 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 49.2 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)

13.5 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 49.2 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16) Anna DeWolfe: 8.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

8.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Kylee Watson: 7.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 47.4 FG%

7.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 47.4 FG% Cassandre Prosper: 8.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.9 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers have a +54 scoring differential, topping opponents by nine points per game. They're putting up 83.5 points per game to rank 22nd in college basketball and are allowing 74.5 per outing to rank 323rd in college basketball.

Notre Dame Performance Insights

The Fighting Irish put up 94.5 points per game (sixth in college basketball) while allowing 61.8 per contest (148th in college basketball). They have a +196 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 32.7 points per game.

