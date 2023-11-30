The Miami Heat (10-8) are 1.5-point favorites as they attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (9-7) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Kaseya Center. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSUN, and BSIN.

Pacers vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSUN, and BSIN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Pacers vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 119 - Pacers 117

Pacers vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Pacers vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (- 1.5)

Heat (- 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Heat (-2.6)

Heat (-2.6) Pick OU: Under (238.5)



Under (238.5) Computer Predicted Total: 236.0

The Pacers have put together a 9-7-0 ATS record this season compared to the 8-10-0 mark of the Heat.

Indiana covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point underdog or more 66.7% of the time. That's more often than Miami covers as a favorite of 1.5 or more (40%).

When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2023-24, Miami does it less often (44.4% of the time) than Indiana (87.5%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Heat are 8-2, while the Pacers are 4-2 as moneyline underdogs.

Pacers Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Pacers are best in the league offensively (127.6 points scored per game) but second-worst on defense (124.8 points conceded).

On the boards, Indiana is second-worst in the league in rebounds (40.2 per game). It is 10th in rebounds conceded (43.6 per game).

This season the Pacers are best in the league in assists at 30.1 per game.

Indiana is eighth in the NBA in turnovers per game (12.8) and 14th in turnovers forced (13.8).

Beyond the arc, the Pacers are fourth-best in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game at 15.2. And they are fourth-best in 3-point percentage at 38.6%.

