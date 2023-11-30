Thursday's game between the Boston College Eagles (3-4) and the Kentucky Wildcats (2-5) at Memorial Coliseum has a projected final score of 68-65 based on our computer prediction, with Boston College coming out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM on November 30.

The Wildcats are coming off of a 65-41 loss to Cincinnati in their last game on Saturday.

Kentucky vs. Boston College Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Kentucky vs. Boston College Score Prediction

Prediction: Boston College 68, Kentucky 65

Other SEC Predictions

Kentucky Schedule Analysis

As far as their best win this season, the Wildcats beat the East Tennessee State Buccaneers at home on November 7 by a score of 74-66.

The Wildcats have tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (three).

Kentucky has tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (one).

Kentucky Leaders

Ajae Petty: 12.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 58.2 FG%

12.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 58.2 FG% Maddie Scherr: 14.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)

14.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28) Amiya Jenkins: 8.6 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

8.6 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10) Brooklynn Miles: 6.0 PTS, 41.9 FG%

6.0 PTS, 41.9 FG% Eniya Russell: 8.3 PTS, 39.3 FG%

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats' -76 scoring differential (being outscored by 10.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 59.4 points per game (277th in college basketball) while allowing 70.3 per outing (284th in college basketball).

