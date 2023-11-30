The Kentucky Wildcats (2-5) will look to stop a five-game losing streak when hosting the Boston College Eagles (3-4) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Memorial Coliseum. This game is at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky TV: SECN

Kentucky vs. Boston College Scoring Comparison

The Eagles average just 3.7 fewer points per game (66.6) than the Wildcats allow their opponents to score (70.3).

Boston College is 1-1 when it scores more than 70.3 points.

Kentucky is 2-2 when it allows fewer than 66.6 points.

The Wildcats average 9.7 fewer points per game (59.4) than the Eagles give up (69.1).

Kentucky is 2-0 when scoring more than 69.1 points.

Boston College is 2-0 when giving up fewer than 59.4 points.

The Wildcats are making 36.7% of their shots from the field, 8.5% lower than the Eagles concede to opponents (45.2%).

The Eagles make 39.2% of their shots from the field, 7.2% lower than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.

Kentucky Leaders

Ajae Petty: 12.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 58.2 FG%

12.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 58.2 FG% Maddie Scherr: 14.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)

14.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28) Amiya Jenkins: 8.6 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

8.6 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10) Brooklynn Miles: 6.0 PTS, 41.9 FG%

6.0 PTS, 41.9 FG% Eniya Russell: 8.3 PTS, 39.3 FG%

