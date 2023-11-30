The Morehead State Eagles (2-4) take the court against the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-3) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Morehead State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
Morehead State vs. Marshall Scoring Comparison

  • The Thundering Herd score an average of 84.2 points per game, 14.4 more points than the 69.8 the Eagles give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 69.8 points, Marshall is 2-2.
  • Morehead State has a 2-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 84.2 points.
  • The Eagles record only 4.1 fewer points per game (71.5) than the Thundering Herd give up (75.6).
  • Morehead State is 2-0 when scoring more than 75.6 points.
  • The Eagles shoot 43.0% from the field, 3.9% lower than the Thundering Herd concede defensively.
  • The Thundering Herd shoot 40.2% from the field, 2.6% lower than the Eagles concede.

Morehead State Leaders

  • Veronica Charles: 10.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 33.9 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30)
  • Katie Novik: 8.7 PTS, 5.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 47.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)
  • Blessing King: 6.5 PTS, 8.2 REB, 63.0 FG%
  • Melissa Secchiaroli: 12.5 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (18-for-42)
  • Valentina Saric: 9.7 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27)

Morehead State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Midway W 103-51 Ellis T. Johnson Arena
11/22/2023 Ohio W 89-60 Ellis T. Johnson Arena
11/25/2023 @ Presbyterian L 65-59 Templeton Physical Education Center
11/30/2023 Marshall - Ellis T. Johnson Arena
12/3/2023 East Tennessee State - Ellis T. Johnson Arena
12/11/2023 Wheeling Jesuit - Ellis T. Johnson Arena

