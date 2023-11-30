OVC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is one game featuring an OVC team on the Thursday college basketball schedule, the Marshall Thundering Herd versus the Morehead State Eagles.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
OVC Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Marshall Thundering Herd at Morehead State Eagles
|6:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 30
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Follow OVC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.