Pacers vs. Heat November 30 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Thursday, November 30, 2023, the Miami Heat (8-4) square off against the Indiana Pacers (7-4) at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSUN, and BSIN.
Pacers vs. Heat Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV, BSSUN, BSIN
Pacers Players to Watch
- Tyrese Haliburton puts up 20.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 12.3 assists per game for the Pacers.
- Myles Turner is averaging 17.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He's sinking 50.0% of his shots from the floor and 26.7% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.
- The Pacers are receiving 12.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Aaron Nesmith this year.
- Bruce Brown is putting up 15.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He is making 54.8% of his shots from the floor and 60.0% from beyond the arc (eighth in NBA), with 3.0 treys per contest.
- The Pacers are getting 11.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game from Buddy Hield this season.
Heat Players to Watch
- Tyler Herro posts 22.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game, shooting 37.3% from the floor and 37.9% from downtown with 3.7 made treys per contest (10th in NBA).
- Jimmy Butler puts up 16.5 points, 3.5 assists and 9.0 boards per contest.
- Kyle Lowry averages 5.3 points, 4.7 boards and 4.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks.
- Kevin Love averages 11.0 points, 2.0 assists and 9.5 boards.
- Duncan Robinson averages 10.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. Defensively he averages 0.3 steals and 0.0 blocks.
Pacers vs. Heat Stat Comparison
|Heat
|Pacers
|110.7
|Points Avg.
|126.5
|110.3
|Points Allowed Avg.
|123.4
|46.3%
|Field Goal %
|50.0%
|37.0%
|Three Point %
|38.6%
