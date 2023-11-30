The Miami Heat (10-8) are 1.5-point favorites as they attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (9-7) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Kaseya Center. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSUN, and BSIN. The over/under is set at 238.5 in the matchup.

Pacers vs. Heat Odds & Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
  • TV: NBA TV, BSSUN, and BSIN

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Heat -1.5 238.5

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

  • Indiana's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 238.5 points in 12 of 16 outings.
  • The average over/under for Indiana's outings this season is 252.4, 13.9 more points than this game's total.
  • Indiana has a 9-7-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Pacers have been chosen as underdogs in six games this year and have walked away with the win four times (66.7%) in those games.
  • Indiana has a record of 3-2 when it is set as the underdog by +105 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Indiana has a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Pacers vs Heat Additional Info

Pacers vs. Heat Over/Under Stats

Games Over 238.5 % of Games Over 238.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Heat 1 5.6% 110.6 238.2 109.1 233.9 218.8
Pacers 12 75% 127.6 238.2 124.8 233.9 237.9

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

  • Indiana has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall over its past 10 contests.
  • The Pacers have gone over the total in nine of their past 10 games.
  • Indiana's winning percentage against the spread at home is .545 (6-5-0). On the road, it is .600 (3-2-0).
  • The Pacers score an average of 127.6 points per game, 18.5 more points than the 109.1 the Heat allow.
  • When it scores more than 109.1 points, Indiana is 9-5 against the spread and 9-5 overall.

Pacers vs. Heat Betting Splits

Pacers and Heat Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Pacers 9-7 4-2 14-2
Heat 8-10 4-6 8-10

Pacers vs. Heat Point Insights

Pacers Heat
127.6
Points Scored (PG)
 110.6
1
NBA Rank (PPG)
 23
9-5
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 1-0
9-5
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 1-0
124.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 109.1
29
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 8
0-0
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 8-9
0-0
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 10-7

