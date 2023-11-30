The Miami Heat (10-8) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (9-7) on November 30, 2023 at Kaseya Center. The contest airs on NBA TV, BSSUN, and BSIN.

Pacers vs. Heat Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: NBA TV

Pacers vs Heat Additional Info

Pacers Stats Insights

The Pacers' 50.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (47.6%).

Indiana is 9-4 when it shoots higher than 47.6% from the field.

The Pacers are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 24th.

The Pacers put up an average of 127.6 points per game, 18.5 more points than the 109.1 the Heat give up.

When it scores more than 109.1 points, Indiana is 9-5.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

At home the Pacers are not as good offensively, scoring 127.1 points per game, compared to 128.8 on the road. But they are better defensively, giving up 119.4 points per game at home, compared to 136.6 away.

Indiana allows 119.4 points per game at home, and 136.6 away.

This year the Pacers are picking up fewer assists at home (29.2 per game) than on the road (32).

