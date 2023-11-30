The Nashville Predators (11-10, on a six-game winning streak) host the Minnesota Wild (6-10-4) at Bridgestone Arena. The contest on Thursday, November 30 starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Predators vs. Wild Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Predators (-120) Wild (+100) 6 Predators (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Predators Betting Insights

The Predators have won 50.0% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (3-3).

Nashville has a 3-3 record (winning 50.0% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -120 or shorter.

The Predators have a 54.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In 13 of 21 matches this season, Nashville and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Predators vs Wild Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Predators vs. Wild Rankings

Predators Total (Rank) Wild Total (Rank) 70 (9th) Goals 59 (26th) 66 (18th) Goals Allowed 76 (26th) 17 (8th) Power Play Goals 12 (23rd) 18 (26th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 23 (32nd)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Predators Advanced Stats

Nashville is 4-6-0 against the spread, and 6-4-0 overall, in its last 10 contests.

Nashville hit the over in four of its last 10 games.

The Predators have had an average of 6.2 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.2 higher than this game's over/under.

During their past 10 games, the Predators have scored 1.4 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Predators' 70 goals this season make them the ninth-best scoring team in the NHL.

The Predators are ranked 18th in total goals against, allowing 3.1 goals per game (66 total) in NHL play.

The team is ranked 12th in goal differential at +4.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.